The Lisbon Armed Forces hospital welcomes Covid-19 patients to help clogged units – society

This Saturday, the Hospital das Forças Armadas de Lisboa received two patients with COVID-19 from the Beatriz Ângelo Hospital in Loures, the CM learned from military sources. This hospital and Amadora-Sintra were equipped with wards dedicated to Covid with high occupancy in the middle of the week.

The two patients were met by a military medical team and “sent to isolation wards where they will receive appropriate medical care”.

“This support follows a request from the Hospital de Loures under the cooperation protocol between HFAR-PL and the regional health administration – Lisbon and Vale do Tejo, with the transport being carried out by an ambulance from Loures.” said the CM source of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.