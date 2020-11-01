The Lusa journalist Manuel Luís Mendes dies – society

The regional editor of the Lusa agency in Alentejo, Manuel Luís Mendes, died at dawn this Sunday at the Portuguese Institute of Oncology (IPO) in Lisbon, where he was hospitalized.

Manuel Luís Mendes, 52, was born in Caridade in the municipality of Reguengos de Monsaraz and has been a journalist at Lusa since October 1993. He was coordinator of the agency’s delegation in Évora in April 2003 and head of January the following year. Since June 2012 he has been Lusa’s regional editor in Alentejo.

Before joining the Lusa agency, Manuel Luís Mendes was a journalist at Diário do Sul and worked with two radio stations in Évora.

The journalist was married and the father of two daughters.

The information department of the Lusa agency today underlined “Manuel Luís Mendes’ commitment to Lusa, who with his 27 years of work in the Alentejo was highly regarded”.

“Manuel Luís Mendes was a dedicated worker who dedicated his entire professional life to Lusa, with all the pride and professionalism he was capable of, and he always honored us and contributed to Lusa’s notoriety, significance and recognition, not just in that Region This was particularly true as it was across the country, “added the Information Directorate in a note to the agency’s journalists.

According to the family, the funeral of Manuel Luís Mendes will take place in São Marcos do Campo in the municipality of Reguengos de Monsaraz, as there is no day and no time.