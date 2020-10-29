The Manchester United manager reveals that Alex Telles has tested positive for Covid-19 – Sports

Brazilian international Alex Telles, who left FC Porto in the last market for Manchester United, is infected with the new coronavirus that is causing Covid-19. This was announced by the English national coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Wednesday.

“He’s been on the road for a few days. He had a positive test for the new coronavirus, but he has no symptoms, it’s okay and we look forward to counting on him again,” Solskjaer said in an interview with the TV station Manchester United. after the triumph over Leipzig (5-0) for the second round of Group H of the Champions League.

Alex Telles was signed by Manchester United for € 15m at FC Porto on the final day of the transfer market after having played just one red devil match in the 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain on October 20.

Prior to his debut for United, Telles served with the Brazilian side who faced Bolivia and Peru on October 10 and 14, counting South American qualifications for the 2022 World Cup.

The 27-year-old Brazilian team missed Sunday’s game against Chelsea (0-0) for the English league and was again out of Manchester United’s options for the duel with Leipzig today.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 44 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.