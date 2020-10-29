The mandatory use of masks in schools in France has been extended to children aged 6 years due to Covid-19 – World

The use of masks in schools in France will be extended to children aged six and over next week, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced today, one day after the announcement of a new detention in the country.

“As of early this Monday, the health protocol will be adjusted and strengthened to ensure the protection of all children, teachers and parents of students, according to the statement sent to us (Wednesday) by the Supreme Public Health Council,” added the Prime Minister.

France announced a new national-level restriction on Wednesday to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, joining Ireland and Wales, the only ones in Europe to have pushed the measure so far.