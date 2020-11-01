The Mayor of Braga announces that he will be in prophylactic isolation – society

Braga Mayor Ricardo Rio viewed the suspension of all trade fairs in the country as “excessive” in a message on a social network this Sunday that also announced that he would be in prophylactic isolation.

In the message posted on Facebook, Ricardo Rio argued that the decision on fairs should be made by each community based on the opinion of the health authority.

“It seems to me an exaggeration to exaggerate the exposure in the summary of all masses because in communities like Braga everything has been done to ensure their operation with domination, security and the necessary distance,” he said.

According to the decision announced by the Prime Minister on Saturday, all trade fairs in Braga will be suspended from Wednesday.

Still on this issue, Ricardo Rio made it clear that the Braga temporary urban market does not fall under the restriction as it is a permanent installation and not a riot market.

The government announced on Saturday that 121 communities will be subject to a number of restrictions as of Wednesday due to the Covid-19, including bans on fairs and insurgency markets.

The civic obligation to collect from home, new working hours in the facilities and compulsory teleworking, unless the employee raises a “reasonable objection”, are further restrictions.

According to Prime Minister António Costa, speaking after an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers in Lisbon, the restaurants in these 121 counties on the continent – a list that is checked every 15 days – are not allowed to have tables with more than six people and their closing time is 22 : 30 o’clock.

Commercial facilities usually close at 10:00 p.m.

Events and celebrations are limited to five people, except in cases where the participants belong to the same household.

Ricardo Rio reiterated today that these measures are “not surprising” and “absolutely necessary”.

The mayor reminded that it is not about the number of people who participate in an activity, but the way in which he participates.

Rio also reiterated that the government’s rules should be applied across the country for reasons of “stability” of policies.

“The natural trend will be for many more churches to join the list yesterday [sábado] announced in the next few days, with little advantage in setting up a dynamic update of the implementation of the measures. Worse still, this decision also ignores inner-city discrepancies, as in areas like Braga the outbreaks are mostly in urban areas rather than the rural periphery, “he claimed.

The message ends with an appeal to the courtesy and responsibility of all for “improperly” failing to report cases of symptoms for any reason, or violating the prophylactic isolation of those at risk.

“With that in mind, since I have been exposed to a positive case and tested negative myself, I will of course respect the days of isolation at home, which are governed by public health,” he concluded.

The municipality of Braga today reached 2,987 cases that have accumulated since the pandemic began, a total of 764 active cases and more than 1,700 people actively monitored.

There was a covid-19-related death in the community late last week that has not occurred since June.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused almost 1.2 million deaths and more than 46 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

In Portugal, 2,544 people died from 144,341 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.