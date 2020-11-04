The mayor of Florianópolis is after allegations of rape

The Public Ministry of Santa Catarina (MPSC) is investigating Gean Loureiro (DEM), the mayor of the state capital Florianópolis (SC), on suspicion of administrative inappropriateness. The factual news leading up to the investigation was released on October 30th following a rape complaint by former server and candidate for councilor Rosely Rosana Ferrari Dallabona (DEM) on October 9th.

According to the police report, the crimes took place in the tourism department where the victim worked. The capital’s 31st District Attorney’s Office will investigate whether a public office has been used improperly.

In the order preceding the initiation of the investigation, Prosecutor Juliana Padrão Serra de Araújo states: “The conduct allegedly practiced by the public agent, using the dependencies of the Tourism Secretariat as a“ motel ”to carry out acts, that are inconsistent with the public purpose and interest harms administrative ethics and other basic principles of public administration. “

The mayor and the former agent will be notified to clarify the matter.

In a note posted to the press, the mayor claims that the law was consensual in 2019, that he will respond to the MPSC if summoned, and classifies the complaint as a “political and electoral framework”.

According to Ibope, Loureiro has 58% of voting intentions in Florianópolis, which would guarantee his re-election in the first round.

complaints

Dallabona reported to police that the mayor grabbed her arm in 2017 and tried to touch her private parts. He was reportedly raped twice – the last time on October 10, 2019.

In the order, prosecutor Juliana Padrão Serra de Araújo points out that it is not the responsibility of the 31st District Attorney of the Capital District to conduct a criminal analysis of the case or to judge the actions of the public manager in the context of his privacy.

The plainclothes police said they would not comment on the case, which the Attorney General is responsible for.

