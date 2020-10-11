The Mexican authorities are removing the statue of Christopher Columbus from the capital – World

World

A statue of the explorer Christopher Columbus was removed from a main street in Mexico by authorities on Saturday after militants announced their intention to overthrow it in a demonstration scheduled for Monday.

Columbus arrived in America on Monday 1492.

The statue of the Genoese navigator has been dismantled and removed from a tourist area in the Mexican capital, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

