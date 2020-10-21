The militia overcomes human trafficking and controls more than half of

The militia’s territorial control has already exceeded that of drug trafficking in the municipality of Rio de Janeiro. The armed group controls 58.6% of the areas in the city. The data come from a study by the Study Group on New Illegalisms (GENI / UFF), the Fogo Cruzado data office, the Center for Research on Violence at the University of São Paulo (USP), the digital platform Pista News and the hotline. and developed based on reports from 2019.

In total, the map of the armed groups in the Rio de Janeiro survey analyzed 38,887 reports, which were reduced to 10,206 after screening. According to Daniel Hirata, professor of sociology and coordinator of GENI / UFF, the study offers an important panorama for public managers and researchers to understand the structure with which paramilitary groups are promoted in the capital Rio de Janeiro.

“The militia is already a point of occupation larger than that of human trafficking, and this is mainly due to the business model, the centrality of the protection market, the flexibility of the markets in which it operates on the threshold between legality and illegality and collusion Tolerance towards authorities, ”he explained to Brasil de Fato.

methodology

In order to define the control of each armed group in a given area, the study found that a “dictionary” of the terms contained in the complaints was first created and then three aggregating criteria were defined for these terms: territorial control, social control and market activities. The combination of these criteria made it possible to characterize a certain area as controlled by factions A, B or C or by militias.

In the case of the presence of different armed groups in the same area, the researchers determined a threshold that followed the percentage of complaints for each group to determine the presence of a particular armed group or the characterization of that area as “controversial”.

With the start of the study last Monday (19) in the middle of the election campaign, according to Hirata, the political urgency of government measures to combat the militia should be put on the agenda.

“There are non-repressive measures that can go a long way in the fight against the militia, such as regulating the land market, the real estate market, buying and selling real estate and public transport. The regulation of these markets is fundamental for these groups to confront, as the repressive policies, which were already ineffective to confront the drug trafficking factions, are even more ineffective in confronting the militia, ”he added.

