The Minister appoints the maintenance of the archaeological finds of the Lisbon Cathedral

The remains of the ancient Almoravid Mosque, recently discovered during the requalification and restoration of the cloister of Lisbon Cathedral, must be kept in place as determined by the Ministry of Culture, the government announced today.

“In view of the most recent archaeological finds and taking into account the patrimonial value of the structures discovered, the Ministry of Culture, in dialogue with the Patriarchate of Lisbon, decided to preserve, museumize and integrate them into the restoration and museumization project of the Sé Patriarcal de Lisboa” it in the communiqué of the Ministry of Culture.

“Therefore, the Minister of Culture Graça Fonseca gave instructions on how to adapt the architectural proposal of the museum core to protect and improve the remains found on site,” added the statement.