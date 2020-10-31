The Minister of Education guarantees that face-to-face teaching is maintained – Executive Digest

The Education Minister reaffirmed the continuity of face-to-face teaching in Parliament today, recalling that schools are “not privileged priorities” for the spread of Covid-19.

“We may face the need to have mixed or distance learning in the shortest possible time and in a confined space,” admitted Education Minister Tiago Brandão Rodrigues during the debate on the specialty of the 2021 State Budget Bill (OE2021).

However, the government official stressed that the first option is always personal education: “The government’s priority is to maintain personal schooling,” not least because “schools are not a privileged focus of the disease”.

The statements by Tiago Brandão Rodrigues appear on the eve of the ministerial meeting scheduled for Saturday to decide on new measures, taking into account the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the main reasons for keeping teaching in the classroom is related to the results of distance learning that students experienced in the last quarter of the class: “Learning is impaired,” recalls the minister.

However, he said the government is continuing to work “on having tools to enable mixed education” and even switch to distance learning in a situation of “extreme need”.

The measures include the “Study at Home” program, which will also include blocks for secondary school students from November 9th.

“The first 100,000 computers will be distributed by November 15,” recalls Tiago Brandão Rodrigues.

PSD MP Cláudia André accused the executive branch of not having started distributing equipment, stating that “if students need it, they will not have the conditions for distance learning like in March”.

“How many computers have been distributed to date? None ”, accused Cláudia André, whether the new equipment was acquired through public tender or direct agreement.

Regarding who will be the first students to receive the equipment, the minister reiterated that this will apply to the schools most in need, which are classified as priority intervention educational areas.

CDS-PP’s Ana Rita Bessa regretted that the Ministry of Education had broken the prime minister’s promise to ensure the availability of computers for all students at the beginning of the school year in April, and now said that only the most needy students will eventually receive them Equipment.

On the other side of the semicircle, Communist MP Ana Mesquita expressed concern about the lack of conditions in schools to ensure continuity of personal education and agreed that this should be the priority.

“We remain seriously concerned about the conditions necessary to keep teaching in the classroom. Here we have a strategic problem, namely the need to reduce the number of students per class, and again we do not have the prospect of facing this problem. Problem, ”he complained.

This was also a question from BE’s Joana Mortágua, who asked the minister what additional resources were in the government’s proposal to respond to the pandemic in schools, particularly with regard to physical distance in classrooms and the availability of health tests. Diagnosis for the educational community.

In the opening speech, the minister said that the budget for education this year exceeds seven billion and that there is also an “important financial bazooka” for it, namely 1.830 million for the “qualifications and skills of the Portuguese and the promotion of a real digital school, which, without foregoing them, goes far beyond computers and Internet access ”.

For the minister, the proposal presented is “an even more robust budget, even more progressive, even more social, in a word, even more left-wing”.

Compared to the previous year, the funds earmarked for your region have increased by more than 7%. “They were topped up by a further 500 million euros and exceeded the seven billion euros for the first time in more than a decade. Investment “.