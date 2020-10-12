The miracle of grandmother Nina, who at the age of 99 defeated Covid-19 in seven days without knowing what the pandemic was – world

Her name is Florentina Martín, she is 99 years old and can be described as a miracle of the pandemic. Grandmother Nina, as her grandchildren lovingly call her, tested positive for Covid-19 and overcame the disease in seven days without knowing what “the bug” was.

Memory is no longer her best friend, and during her March, April and May imprisonment, Florentina believed her grandchildren had abandoned her. I was not aware of the measures to contain the coronavirus in Madrid and worldwide. They also don’t know what this virus is.

Olga, the Nicaraguan caregiver who has lived with her grandmother Nina in the Spanish community of Pinto in Madrid for seven years, announced the news to her 46-year-old granddaughter Noelia about a week ago. “Noelia, she doesn’t even have the strength to pick up the spoon,” said the nurse. Florentina had pains in her body for two days and hardly got up, she did not have a fever, but her grandchildren already feared the worst. When grandmother Nina arrived at the health center, she tested Covid-19. Positive result. The doctors advised her to take three paracetamol tablets a day.

The grandchildren were already preparing to say goodbye, as at 99 the likelihood of getting the virus is reduced as Florentina slowly began to recover and seven days later the result was surprising and gratifying for the family. Florentinha had defeated the virus.

Olga, the carer, believes that grandmother Nina was infected on one of her night hikes. Florentina knows she was very sick, but she doesn’t know what with.