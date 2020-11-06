The mobilization of blacks is seen as critical to the turning point

The black mobilization is seen as crucial to the historic turn of Joe Biden (Democratic Party) against Donald Trump (Republican Party) in the state of Georgia in the southeastern United States. The opposition candidate passed the count with almost 99% of the ballots counted and is getting closer and closer to the election of the country’s 46th president.

The Democratic Party has not won the Georgian presidential election in 28 years – the last time in 1992 with Bill Clinton. Of the last 12 elections, Republicans have won nine. If the tight turnaround is confirmed, Biden will reach 280 delegates, ten more than necessary to take over the White House.

In the so-called “key states” of the American presidential election, Georgia has the highest percentage of black voters: 32.6%, almost 20 percentage points more than the national average.

Part of that statistic can be attributed to the New Georgia Project, formulated by political leaders like Stacey Abrams, a Democratic nominee for governor in 2018. For the past two years, the initiative has been responsible for ensuring the electoral registration of 800,000 citizens, mostly black. who were excluded from the previous vote in the state due to problems with documentation.

Racial problem

With a rural and conservative profile, Georgia has had a history of slavery and racism running through it. Until the 1960s, all schools were racially segregated – whites and blacks never studied together.

According to the 2018 US Census, 31.6% of the population are black or African American and approximately 58.3% are white. The percentage of blacks in Georgia has increased by 15.4% since 2010, especially in the suburbs of large cities, which has sparked racist conflict and anti-racist mobilization.

That year, when police violence against blacks became one of the main themes of the campaign, the state was also the scene of protests. The most intense were triggered by the murder of a black man, Rayshard Brooks, during a police operation on June 12 in the parking lot of a cafeteria in the capital, Atlanta.

The episode occurred 17 days earlier amid national turmoil over the murder of another black man, George Floyd, in Minesotta state.

The Georgia mobilizations resulted in the resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, and five months later it is viewed by local analysts as the main cause of the Democratic Party’s victory in the state.

The current President Donald Trump, who criticizes the “violence of the black movement” and does not take a stand against police brutality, was one of the main targets of the protests.

Election scenario

Five states have yet to confirm a finding, and Trump threatens to challenge alleged Supreme Court fraud. To win the election, the Republican candidate would have to win in North Carolina and Pennsylvania and implement the result in Georgia or Nevada.

The chances of a turnaround for the current president at this point are viewed as slim.

