The moratorium orders exceed 812,000 by September – Economy

Applications to the bank for loan defaults related to the pandemic exceeded 812,000 by the end of September, with 93% accepted, mostly for home and other mortgage loans, the Banco de Portugal (BdP) reported this Thursday.

“As of September 30, the date on which the deadline for applying for bank client access to the public moratorium ended, applications for membership in credit moratoriums comprised 812,214 contracts. By that date, institutions had applied the support measures provided in the moratorium on in credit to 751,725 ​​contracts, with the remaining 60,489 contracts corresponding to situations that were still under review or that did not meet the entry requirements, “says BdP.

In a statement on the evolution of the moratoria imposed in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the central bank notes that “42% were mortgage loans and other mortgage loans (317,606)”.

According to the banking regulator, “measures to support consumer credit agreements (217,787) and corporate, sole proprietorship (ENI) and others (216,332) credit agreements were also applied”.

Banco de Portugal also announced that as of September 30, 2020, “Consumer (family) credit agreements represented the majority of credit transactions benefiting from the moratoria (71%), with the remaining transactions relating to loans granted to companies, ENI and others (29%) “.

Credit moratoriums (which suspend the payment of principal and / or interest) were created to help families and businesses punished by the economic crisis sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In September the government decided to extend the moratoria from March 31, 2021 to September 30, 2021 for a further six months.

In addition to the public moratorium, there are also private moratoriums from the Portuguese Banking Association (APB), the Association of Specialized Credit Institutions (ASFAC), and the Portuguese Leasing, Factoring and Renting Association (ALF). These apply to loan agreements that do not benefit from the public moratorium, such as B. Personal credit agreements (with the exception of consumer credit agreements for educational purposes as these are already covered by the public moratorium), car loans, and card recognition.