The Mozambican Ministry of Health is hiring 122 technicians to strengthen the medical teams in the fight against Covid-19 – World

The Ministry of Health (Misau) of Mozambique will hire 122 technicians to reinforce the medical teams involved in the fight against Covid-19, said the minister of the sector, Armindo Tiago, who is quoted today by the daily Notícias.

Armindo Tiago said 96 new professionals will be accommodated at Polana Caniço General Hospital in Maputo, which is home to the largest treatment center for Covid-19 patients in Mozambique.

At the Maputo Central Hospital (HCM), the largest in the country, 26 new technicians are affected, Tiago added.

The recruitment of new skilled workers is to respond to the increasing spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the capital, said Armindo Tiago.

Armindo Tiago has not specified the areas of expertise or the types of technicians to be employed.

Mozambique is responsible for 12,525 cases of infections with the new coronavirus and 91 deaths.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 44.5 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus that was discovered in Wuhan, a city in central China, in late December 2019.