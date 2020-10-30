The national competition brings 52,963 students into higher education. Check the results of Phase 3 – Executive Digest here

The 2020 National Access Competition will be completed with 52,963 students who are admitted to public higher education via this entry route.

According to the Directorate-General for Higher Education, “this number of students confirms the estimates presented that, taking into account all entry routes, the total number of students enrolled in public higher education in the period 2020-2021 is around 95,000.”

The results of the 3rd phase of the CNA show that:

a) The total number of students who entered public higher education via this entry route increased by 15% compared to the previous year (46,058 internships after the 3rd phase in 2019).

b) The total number of placed students increases mainly in the institutions

Colleges of higher education (18%, while the number of higher education institutions increases by 15%) and inland institutions, reflecting the territorial redistribution of vacancies accepted in the current legislature;

c) The number of students specifically admitted to the 3rd phase of the CNA is specified in the

1,466 students in the 3rd phase (950 of them had not yet enrolled), while in 2019 1402 students were placed in the 3rd phase (840 of them had not yet enrolled);

d) The vacancy rate increased compared to the previous year, with 94% of the original positions being filled in 2020 (91% of the vacant positions were filled in 2019). All higher education institutions have increased theirs

percentage of vacancies compared to the previous year;

e) The number of vacancies has been reduced compared to the previous year, although there were still vacancies in 2020 in 2006 (there were 2607 vacancies in 2019). These remaining positions can now be used for admission to the first year of the relevant institute / course pair through special competitions and competitions for changing the institute / course pair.

The results of the 3rd phase can be found here.