The national polio vaccination campaign ends

The national polio vaccination campaign from one to under five years old ends on Friday (30). The aim of the campaign launched on October 5th is to vaccinate around 11.2 million children on Brazilian territory.

However, as of last Monday (26), only four million had been vaccinated against polio. The lowest coverage was recorded for three year old children and the highest for two year old children. In terms of states, the highest coverage was in Amapá (62.59%), followed by Paraíba (50.11%) and the lowest in Rondônia (11.76%). Of all Brazilian communities, only 232 (4.16%) achieved the target of 95% of vaccinated children, according to the Ministry of Health.

:: Former Health Minister Padilha calls for an investigation into the historical decline in vaccination ::

States that fail to meet the target are advised to continue vaccination year round at the more than 40,000 health centers spread across the country. In this sense, according to Arnaldo Medeiros, Minister of Health Surveillance, failure to vaccinate may “create pockets of unvaccinated people allowing poliovirus reintroduction” and change a consolidated scenario since 1994. That year, Brazil received Free Poliovirus Circulation Free Area certification from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Remember, vaccination is the only way to avoid polio, a disease that is left untreated. The vaccine offered by the Unified Health System (SUS) is between 90% and 95% effective and protects against three types of poliovirus.

Multivaccination

Parallel to the campaign, there is a multi-vaccination measure to update the vaccination situation for children and adolescents under 15 years of age, with all vaccines being offered in the national vaccination calendar. All vaccines are offered by SUS, which guarantees the population free access to disease prevention and makes Brazil a global reference for vaccinations.

The vaccination campaign takes place in parallel with the anti-vaccine movement, which has one of its representatives in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro himself. In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, in which more than 1.1 million people have died worldwide, and the search after a cure, the retired captain says he doesn’t understand the reasons for the rush to discover and use a vaccine. According to him, “everyone is saying the least time-consuming vaccine took four years. I don’t know why to go beyond that.”

:: Bem Viver Program: What Are The Public Health Risks of the Anti-Vaccine Movement? :: ::

The global anti-vaccine movement was ranked by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019 as one of the ten greatest health threats due to its potential impact: this movement is absolutely without a foot or head the anti-vaccine movement. “

In Brazil, the anti-vaccination movement resulted in the return of diseases such as measles, which had been eradicated in the country by 2016. Around 18,000 cases were recorded in 2019, and as of August 1 of that year, there were approximately seven thousand registrations and five child deaths.

Edition: Daniel Lamir