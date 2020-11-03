The Netherlands are tightening partial restriction to fight Covid-19, says Prime Minister – World

The Dutch government announced this Tuesday that it would tighten the existing partial restriction to stop the spread of Covid-19, so museums, cinemas, zoos and other public places will be closed for two weeks.

“Things aren’t bad, but neither are they. The number of cases [de contaminação com o novo coronavírus] it has to decrease quickly. It’s difficult news […] But there is no other solution, “said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rute at a press conference in The Hague.

In recent months, the Netherlands has taken lighter restrictive measures than neighboring countries, but it is facing a second wave of the pandemic with one of the highest infection rates in Europe.

Local authorities call it “detention”, but the country has daytime travel restrictions.

On October 14, the Dutch government ordered the closure of restaurants, bars and “cafes” selling cannabis and the use of masks.

For Ruth, the measures taken in October “bear fruit”, although “it is not enough”.

“In order to reduce movements, traffic and contacts, all buildings that serve the public and meeting places, both internal and external, must be closed for two weeks,” said the Dutch Prime Minister.

According to the latest official data, local authorities have confirmed more than 367,000 cases and nearly 7,500 deaths since the declaration of the pandemic in the Netherlands on February 27 this year.

According to a report by the French agency AFP, the Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.2 million deaths and more than 46.9 million cases of infection worldwide.