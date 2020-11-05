The new DJI Mini 2 weighs 249 grams, fits in the palm of your hand and records 4K video technology

Following the commercial success of the DJI Mavic Mini, the Chinese tech company has just launched the second generation of the product, which lost its Mavic name and changed its name to the DJI Mini 2.

According to DJI, the Mini 2 has a range of 31 minutes and reaches a top speed of 57.6 km / h, while withstanding wind speeds of up to 38.6 km / h.

The biggest news, however, besides the controller, which is identical to the Mavic Air 2, is the OcuSync 2 technology, which offers a much more stable connection than the original Mini (only via WiFi), and the camera. This is now able to record videos with a maximum resolution of 4K at 30 frames per second (100 Mbit / s bit rate).

Additionally, it is now possible to take photos in RAW format, with the Mini 2 no longer limited to the traditional JPG format, which addresses one of the biggest criticisms of the DJI Mavic Mini.

Despite the optimized performance and the new camera, the Mini 2 still weighs only 249 grams and fits in the palm of your hand when your “feet” are retracted.

The new drone from DJI is already available in two options on the Portuguese market: The standard version with drone, remote control and battery costs 469 euros. The Fly More Combo with two batteries, a charger, additional propellers and a carrying case costs 609 euros.