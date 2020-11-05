The new state of emergency will be chosen this Friday in AR – Executive Digest

The government gave a positive opinion on the draft presidential decree introducing the new state of emergency.

After hearing the government, which had proposed this and had given a favorable opinion at the end of the morning, the President of the Republic sent the Assembly of the Republic for approval a draft diploma decreeing a state of emergency for 15 days from 9 to 23 April. November, so that the government can take certain measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, “said Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s statement.

This information has just been posted on the Presidency website.

The measures mentioned are:

– the possibility for the government to impose circulation restrictions at certain times in certain places, especially in the most vulnerable communities;

– if necessary and preferably by agreement, the use of health facilities from the private, social and cooperative sectors with appropriate compensation;

– The mobilization of workers and the armed forces and security forces to strengthen health authorities in epidemiological and screening surveys; and the ability to measure body temperature using non-invasive means and to test access to certain services and devices.