The new volume of essays by Michel Houellebecq

Paris (AP) – He is against the legalization of euthanasia and congratulates the Americans on their president: Michel Houellebecq does not hold back with his views. It has now brought together the French scandal and bestselling author (“Submission”, “Seratonina”) in concentrated form in the anthology “Interventions 2020”, just like in 1998 and 2009.

And as always, his remarks are provocative. Houellebecq became internationally famous with his book “Unterwerfung” (2015), in which he translates a very delicate subject into literature: the alleged Islamization of the West.

But this time his tape is mostly surprising. “What should we think of the new” interventions “?” Was the title of the left-wing French cultural magazine “Les Inrocks.” And he noted with bitterness that the “enfant terrible” of literature ten years ago spoke mainly of literature and denounced liberalism – today, however, he is increasingly agitating against Europe and supporting opponents of the multicultural society. “Guess what we like best,” the magazine asked its readers ironically. The French writer appears more right-wing than ever, but it is also increasingly sensitive to moral and religious issues, says the Belgian daily L’Echo.

“Interventions 2020” collects in more than 400 pages what Houellebecq has written and said since 1992 in newspapers, magazines, prefaces for books and interviews. According to the author, 45% of the contributions are largely unknown. As announced on the back cover, the anthology will be the last. “With this I absolutely do not promise to stop thinking, but at least to make my thoughts and opinions known to the public”. With one exception, however: in serious moral emergencies, for example the legalization of euthanasia.

The 64-year-old is against euthanasia. Without ifs and buts, as he writes in his text on the dispute over the patient in a vegetative coma Vincent Lambert, who died after years of legal controversy in July 2019 after a freeze on treatment ordered by the highest French court. “Nobody knows the thoughts that form in their brains. They alternate between wakefulness and sleep, but no one knows if they are dreaming; and in my eyes a life of dreams deserves to be lived “.

For Houellebecq it is “our duty” to provide these patients with the best possible living conditions, even if their vegetative state is considered irreversible. There are more than 1,500 patients in a vegetative coma in France. Houellebecq wants to know why it is, for which this decision is a disturbing step towards a society that removes the undesirable and the terrible.

However, the coveted French Prix winner Goncourt triggers most of the reactions with a text congratulating the Americans for electing Donald Trump to head their country. Because? Because he, like Houellebecq, is opposed to the European construction and consequently supports Brexit, like him. There is no common language, no common values, no common interests in Europe. Europe does not exist, it will never form a people and it certainly will not be the cornerstone of a possible democracy.

He also likes Trump who does not see the freedom of world trade as the measure of all things. If free trade serves the country’s interests, Trump is in favor; otherwise, it will become a proponent of protectionism with its import quota and tariff regulations.

Personally, however, Houellebecq finds the American president rather disgusting. “An honest and moral boy would have been better for America,” he writes. “Donald Trump is a good president” is the title with which his article was published in January 2019 in the American monthly “Harper’s Magazine”.

The criticism that Houellebecq is turning into the author of the right is not entirely new. He calls himself a conservative. He has sufficiently expressed his critique of the progress-oriented, globalized society in his novels, in which his protagonists embody a worldview that is often criticized as misogynist, homophobic and xenophobic. What to think of the “Interventions 2020”? An answer can be found in a conversation about art published there: “I think I’m as ambivalent as my characters in a novel.”

Under the title “A little worse. New interventions »the volume of essays will be published by Dumont at the beginning of December, as announced by the Cologne editor on Tuesday.