The new wave of COVID-19 should peak within three weeks – Executive Digest

The maximum number of infected people in Portugal is expected to be reached within three weeks. The forecast is pointed out by Manuel Carmos Gomes, one of the government’s epidemiology experts and professor in the Faculty of Science at the University of Lisbon. In an interview with Expresso, he explains, “If current conditions are maintained, we could peak in the third week of November between the 20th and the 25th, perhaps without reaching the six thousand falls.”

Although Portugal has already crossed the line of four thousand new cases per day and estimates are pointing to five thousand cases very soon, there are signs that the growth trend is slowing. However, if there are no major outbreaks, the peak may delay and then a downward path of contagion begins.

“It is necessary to be very careful, but the development of the RT that we are seeing enables us to see a peak, a light at the end of the tunnel,” guarantees Manuel Carmo Gomes, pointing to the fact that the average number of people infected in each case The Contagia (Rt) has been falling for a few days, even in the regions of North and Lisbon and in the Tajo Valley, where more positive diagnoses are confirmed. “But you have to be very careful. Two or three major events are enough to change the situation, ”warns the specialist.

It all depends on the weeks ahead and ultimately on the measures that the Portuguese government will announce today. “If this slowing trend is combined with more restrictive measures that the government is currently taking, especially in areas that are redder due to the increased spread of the virus, this may bring good signs for December,” says Manuel Carmo Gomes, leaving one optimistic possibility for Christmas.

In addition to the Rt-Down, there is another indicator that the peak could come soon. A week ago, the difference between the diagnosed cases reported daily by DGS and the actual number of infections estimated by experts was 800 new daily infections. Now the distance will have decreased to 650.

This means that the health authorities are able to track the contact more efficiently, detect more cases and stop transmission chains.