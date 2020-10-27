The Nordeste consortium points to the possibility of a new wave of

According to the city’s health secretariat (SMS), four neighborhoods in Fortaleza are concentrating a large number of new cases of Covid-19 in the city. The epidemiological bulletin published last Saturday (24) shows that the Centro, Meireles, Mucuripe and Cocó districts saw a significant increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in a one week difference. A similar situation also exists in five inland cities, where stricter measures are being taken against the coronavirus after the number has increased.

:: In Ceará, municipalities are seeing a worrying increase in Covid-19 cases ::

In Fortaleza, last week’s estimated moving average is 38% above the average recorded two weeks ago, according to SMS. In addition to the districts where most cases increase the most, there is also a cut in the age group. The epidemiological report suggests that the 20- to 39-year-old age group concentrates the greatest number of newly confirmed cases. One of the possible reasons for this increase is to hold events where attendees are crowded and make little use of the mask. As a result, Governor Camilo Santana (PT) has again banned events in closed places across the state.

The graph shows an increase in the last week / IntegraSUS

Inside Ceará, five cities showed an upward trend in new cases of coronavirus, namely Crateús, Icó, Juazeiro do Norte, Russas and Tauá. Due to the increase in the number of confirmed cases, these cities have been the target of recommendations for more restrictive measures to stop the growth of Covid-19 inland.

:: Cases of Covid-19 in Ceará exceed 37,000 and more than 2,600 deaths ::

One of the possibilities for this increase is the agglomerations that are emerging from the election campaigns. “I have seen absurd images in some of the campaign files of disregard for hygiene standards that would lead to an increase in cases in some communities,” said Governor Camilo Santana.

The municipality with the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths among the five municipalities is Juazeiro do Norte. With 16,086 confirmed cases and 290 deaths due to covid-19, the data comes from the state government’s IntegraSUS platform. Next comes the city of Crateús with 6,105 cases and 95 deaths due to the disease. Finally, there are Russians with 3,215 confirmed cases and 66 deaths, Tauá with 2,692 cases and 44 deaths, and Icó with 1,985 cases and 28 deaths. The five parishes tighten the rules of social isolation.

The Scientific Committee of the Northeast Consortium to Fight the Coronavirus says that the epidemiological situation in Ceará has changed dramatically. The state, which came with a good recovery, saw a significant increase in deaths in addition to portability of more than one, suggesting that any person with coronavirus can infect more than one person, leading to the conclusion that a new one Wave of cases can occur. According to the committee, social isolation in Ceará is considered low, although extensive testing is a positive point in the state.

