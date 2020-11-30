The Notre-Dame choir gives a Christmas concert

In April 2019, Notre-Dame was badly damaged by a fire. Now there is a concert there on Christmas Eve.

Paris (AP) – The Notre-Dame choir will hold a concert for the first time in the badly damaged Parisian cathedral on Christmas Eve. The concert will take place in strict compliance with the health measures in force and will be broadcast on television, the archdiocese announced on Monday.

The event will include 20 singers from the Notre-Dame adult choir, two soloists and an organist. A small organ is rented for the event, as the actual church organ is being restored.

The cathedral was badly damaged by a fire in spring 2019. A milestone in safety work was reached last week: the scaffolding on the cathedral’s roof that had melted in the fire was removed – dismantling was a feat difficult and the scaffolding posed a security risk to the century-old building. Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot spoke after the dismantling that Notre-Dame is now “saved”.

After the fire, there were already small masses without audience in the cathedral, for example at Easter. According to the Archdiocese, this is the first performance of the Notre-Dame choir after the fire. So far it has had to move to other churches in Paris. It is therefore a symbolic Christmas concert, the message reads.

The traditional Christmas midnight mass took place last year in a marquee in the Bois de Boulogne park, west of the French capital. French President Emmanuel Macron has promised to rebuild the world-famous attraction by 2024.