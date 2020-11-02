The number of deaths from Covid-19 in the Misericórdia house in Sines rises to three – society

As an 86-year-old woman, she is the youngest fatal victim of Covid-19 in Lar da Misericórdia de Sines.

Mercy of Sines, which has 52 people infected with the virus that causes Covid-19, of which 40 are users and 12 are employees.

The other deaths are two elderly women, a 75-year-old who died on October 29 and another 86-year-old who died on October 26.

The Sines community has had 128 cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began, 60 have already recovered, 64 are still infected and three have died.

There are 118 people who are actively monitored by the health authority.

Sines Congregation is one of 121 congregations that will be partially detained as of Wednesday November 4th.

168 people are infected with the coronavirus in the five municipalities of the Litoral Alentejano, in Alcácer do Sal (16), Grândola (42), Odemira (33), Santiago do Cacém (12) and Sines (65).