The number of people infected with Covid-19 in the house of Misericórdia da Trofa rises to 43 – society

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus at Alfredo Carriço’s home in Trofa has risen to 43 after four more elderly people tested positive, the technical director of the local Santa Casa da Misericórdia said today.

According to Zélia Reis, the home “now has 25 users and 18 infected employees” and “two elderly people are being hospitalized at Centro Hospitalar do Médio Ave in the Vila Nova de Famalicão unit”.

“On the 10th day we tested again all the positives who repeated the result, and on the 14th we tested the direct contact with these positives, which led to four more infected elderly people,” said the person in charge of Santa Casa da Trofas Compassion.

One of these new positive results is “the second elderly woman in the hospital,” said Zélia Reis, noting that the other woman in the hospital “is gradually showing improvement”.

A 95-year-old man died on Saturday in this Trofa house that was infected with the new coronavirus that is causing Covid-19 disease.

According to a report by the French agency AFP, the Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 45.1 million cases of infection worldwide.

In Portugal, 2,468 people died from 137,272 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.