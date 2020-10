The numbers are rising in the UK: 22,885 more Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours – world

The UK Ministry of Health just reported that there have been 22,885 more cases of Covid-19 and 367 more deaths related to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Compared to Monday’s data, the number of Covid-19 deaths has more than tripled.

In total, the United Kingdom has already recorded 45,365 deaths from Covid-19 and 917,575 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.