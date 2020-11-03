The opening of an airport in Germany could be the cause of a possible Covid-19 outbreak – Executive Digest

The opening of Berlin’s new international airport last Saturday could be the cause of a new coronavirus outbreak after one of the people present at the ceremony was diagnosed with Covid-19 and was released today.

The chairman of the state of Brandenburg, which surrounds Berlin and where the new airport is located, announced today that he had a positive test for Covid-19 disease.

Dietmar Woidke was one of several personalities who took part in the ceremony of the new international airport Berlin-Brandenburg (BER) named Willy Brandt in honor of the former Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany (1969-1974).

After this information was released, other guests attending the ceremony immediately announced that they had been quarantined, including the German Minister of Transport (Andreas Scheuer), the Mayor of Berlin, the director of the airport and the director general of the British airline EasyJet, Johan Lundgren.

The chairman of Lufthansa, Carsten Spohr, who also took part in the ceremony, announced that he had already undergone a diagnostic test.

During the inauguration, “the requirements for physical distance and hygiene were met,” added the Lufthansa communications office.

Germany has so far recorded 560,379 positive cases of infection with the new coronavirus and 10,661 deaths related to Covid-19 disease.

This is another episode of the saga that affects this international airport, which has been fraught with multiple controversies, namely technical errors, layoffs, suspected corruption and legal proceedings, and which opened nine years later.

As a major German reunification project, BER was to be inaugurated in 2011 after construction began in 2006.

But successive setbacks have made this work into a financial gap that endangers German efficiency.