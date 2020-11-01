The opposition in Georgia rejects the first election results that bring the ruling party – the world – the victory

Most of the opposition parties in Georgia opposed the early results of the parliamentary elections, in which the ruling formation, the Georgian Dream, heads the count.

The Georgian dream “distorted the results of the elections,” said the opposition leader and former exiled president Mikheil Saakashvili, who announced a “strong mobilization in defense of the votes”.

If more than 58% of the vote is counted, the ruling party Sonho Georgiano leads with 49.32% of the vote versus 44.47% for the opposition. This is evident from the first results announced by the country’s electoral commission.