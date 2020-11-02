The pandemic as a counter: How money decides when and where

According to researchers interviewed by Brasil de Fato, the interests of the pharmaceutical industry and rich countries will determine when and to whom a likely vaccine against Covid-19 will arrive.

Despite efforts by the World Health Organization (WHO) to make the distribution geoeconomically equal, it is likely that the money will separate the immunized rich from those susceptible to the virus for some time.

Brazil is among those countries in good shape with the privilege of receiving the first waves of the vaccine once it is registered. However, the national distribution tends to be uneven between rich and poor countries.

“If there is no coordination, strategy, procurement and distribution at the national level, there will be a huge inequality between states that can pay and those that cannot,” says epidemiologist and researcher Denise Garrett, vice president of the Sabin Vaccine Institute in the United States.

The Brazilian government has so far signed two agreements: one with the Anglo-Swedish conglomerate AstraZeneca, a partner at Oxford University, and the other with the Covid-19 Global Vaccine Access Instrument (Covax Facility), a coalition of more than 150 countries Aims to accelerate development, production, and fair and equal access to tests, treatments and vaccines.

With the takeover of Covax, the country will invest around R $ 2.5 billion in the acquisition of a portfolio of nine vaccines currently under development to initially protect 20% of the population.

However, treaties do not guarantee that the country will not be hit by richer countries, as was the case with the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, when the US and China concentrated their purchases and left other nations unattended. “You can surround yourself on all sides, but there are no guarantees,” says Garrett. Donald Trump’s administration, for example, did not accept joining Covax.

The Brazilian researcher says coalitions with the investment department between companies, states and foundations are the best alternative to ensure equal access to the vaccine. According to her, the model is unprecedented and should have been adopted much sooner.

“One of the things that could be excluded from this pandemic is the formation of these public-private partnerships that play a role as a research model that would allow fair distribution with more research and better access,” he defends.

Pandemic control

Some companies may say, no, I am the one defining the end of the pandemic

The industry may or may not even determine the end of the pandemic based on its own interests, says health doctor and researcher Reinaldo Guimarães, vice president of the Brazilian Association of Public Health (Abrasco).

“Who defines when the pandemic will end? In my opinion, the one who has to define when the pandemic will end is the one who started the pandemic, i.e. the World Health Organization. However, it is possible for some companies to say, no, I am the one defining the end of the pandemic, ”suggests researcher.

Again, it’s about profit. “Your wish is not to control the pandemic. It is decreed that the pandemic is over so they can set the price they want, ”explains Guimarães. “This vaccine price is a price that is set in relation to the pandemic. Obviously, when the pandemic is over, companies will want to put another price tag, ”he adds.

In order to ensure the immunization of a large part of the population, the Vice President of Abrasco sees only one way: the inclusion of the vaccine in the National Immunization Program (PNI) of the Unified Health System (SUS), if this is ready.

“I believe that all approved vaccines must be included in the single health system. This means that a vaccine registered by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) can be marketed in the country, but it has a step further: it has to be integrated into the unified health system, which Anvisa does not. Who does it is a commission called the National Technology Incorporation Commission, Conitec, ”explains the doctor.

However, the pricing of cans by industry can be a barrier to public dissemination. “You can have a vaccine registered by Anvisa, but it costs $ 100 per dose. I give an extreme example. In these circumstances, it is very difficult to integrate it into the unified health system because its cost-effectiveness does not compensate for it and no money is available, ”says Reinaldo.

Given the urgent scenario, experts initially forecast the dose should cost around $ 5, which would fit the Brazilian budget.

Infringement of patents

The industry retains intellectual property, called patents, over vaccines. It is their right that in some cases the constitutional right of access to health be overridden.

As a result, patents give companies autonomy to control prices, which legal researchers say can limit access to citizens.

The scientist Sandra Regina Martini, postdoc in the field of law and also in public order, defends that patents are broken – that is, there is no right to exclusivity – so that commercial speculations do not overlap with universal access. She is co-author of a study on the subject.

We distinguish between the one we want to save and the one we want to kill

“If health is a universal right, if health is a community good, there is no discussion of restricting access to the vaccine. The vaccine must be publicly available. We’re going to break patents. We did it again [em 2007, quando o presidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva decretou a suspensão da licença ao Efavirenz, remédio para o tratamento da aids]”Says the specialist.

The postdoctoral fellow regrets that there is a trade war going on in such a sensitive pandemic moment. “It privatizes people’s bodies. Since the vaccine is expensive and some can afford it and others cannot, we distinguish between the one we want to save and the one we want to kill. “

Theodoro Luís Mallmann de Oliveira, an attorney and researcher who signs the study with Sandra Martini, says it is important that the right to property is respected in ordinary situations, but reiterates that in extreme cases like now it is necessary to to reconsider it.

“There must be a compatibility between the right to property and public policy at national and international level. For example, we have the United Nations that can put in place mechanisms to encourage the World Trade Organization to make these prices more accessible, ”he says.

He regrets that health is often below profit. “Unfortunately, money often speaks louder than capital,” says the researcher. “As long as money and political and ideological, cultural and religious differences speak louder, everyone will lose,” he says.

