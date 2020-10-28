The pandemic cost the state 3,058 million – Executive Digest by September

The Covid-19 pandemic cost the state € 3,082.3 million through September, due to the loss of revenue of € 831.5 million and the increase in spending by € 2,226.8 million, the DGO said today.

“By September, the implementation of the measures to combat and prevent Covid-19 as well as the measures to restore normalcy led to a decline in sales of 831.5 million euros and an increase in expenditure of 2,226.8 million euros,” it says in the summary of the budget implementation for the Budget Directorate-General.

The effects of the Covid-19 measures up to September are greater than the EUR 2,521.7 million recorded up to August.

Regarding the execution until September, on the revenue side, the DGO highlights the loss of contributions due to the exemption from the payment of the Unified Social Tax (TSU) of 470 million euros under the simplified system of dismissals, to support the recovery more progressive and financial Incentive to normalize business.

Tax extensions payable over a period of up to six months from the second half of the year resulted in a revenue loss of 110.9 million euros for VAT and 36.1 million euros for VAT withholding tax on IRS and IRC.

On the expenditure side, the “dismissal” was the measure with the greatest impact at a cost of 817.7 million euros, followed by health-related expenditure (331.8 million euros), namely personal protective equipment (PPE) and medication.

The expenditure for extraordinary support for the reduction of the economic activity of the self-employed amounted to 183.6 million euros, and the extraordinary incentive to normalize business activity amounted to 169.5 million euros, according to the DGO.

With costs below 100 million euros, the increase in human resources (hiring, overtime and other allowances) with an associated expense of 88.2 million euros by September is the exceptional support for the family (82.9 million euros)), fans and others Equipment for the National Health Service (67.2 million euros), among others.

By September, the victims of prophylactic isolation cost 36.6 million euros, while the expansion of social unemployment benefits was 41.2 million euros and the adjustment program was 27.3 million euros.

The spending on financial assets still amounts to 50.3 million euros with the tourism support line for micro-businesses.

The DGO points out that “without expenditure in connection with measures within the framework of covid-19, the effective expenditure of the public administrations compared to the same period of the previous year (instead of 5.2%) and the income would have increased by 1.7%. The effective income would have decreased by 5.6% (instead of 6.9%). “

The DGO data do not include measures in support of the financing of the economy that have no impact on the budget, “as is the case with those justified by the provision of guarantees by the state in the lines of support for the economy, as well as others Measures that, although stemming from legislative action, relate to the private sector, including the moratorium granted by the banking sector, moratoriums on rents and the impossibility for companies providing essential services (“utilities”) to provide services due to breach of payment ” .

According to the budget, the deficit in the public accounts worsened by 7,767 million euros to 5,179 million euros compared to the same period last year.