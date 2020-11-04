The pandemic is postponing National Defense Day for two thousand young people – Portugal

National Defense Day, which brings thousands of young people to units of the armed forces as part of promotion and recruitment, has been postponed in 121 counties announced this Wednesday due to exceptional measures of the state of disaster due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Department of Defense announced. The event will continue in the remaining counties not covered.

The events planned for Castelo Branco (Logistical Support Base), Vila Real (Infantry Regiment No. 13), Braga (Cavalry Regiment No. 6) and Estremoz (Cavalry Regiment No. 3) have therefore been postponed. “This measure includes a total of 1,984 young people, whose fulfillment of their military duties is postponed to dates to be defined,” said the ministry.

“The dissemination centers of Coimbra (headquarters of the intervention brigade), of Monte Real (air base no. 5) and the dispersal center of Tavira (infantry regiment no. 1 – Tavira department), which, given the measures applicable to the respective municipality, only fulfills the military obligation for the young people in São Brás de Alportel, “he explains.