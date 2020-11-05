The pandemic will cancel 1.5 million consultations and 150,000 operations by the end of the year – Executive Digest

By the end of the year, the Ministry of Health expects 1.5 million fewer consultations in hospitals and 152,000 fewer surgeries compared to the previous year, according to the newspaper Público, which cited a rationale from the 2021 state budget Health, discussed this Thursday.

Expressed as a percentage, these losses mean 12.5% ​​fewer medical consultations and 21.6% fewer operations.

In health centers, the government estimates a recovery by holding around 31.6 million consultations. In these cases, recovery is based on non-face-to-face consultations, which the Department of Health estimates is up 92.2% (or 8.5 million) from 2019.

For the next year, the government is anticipating a recovery in personal consultations and a decrease in non-personal consultations.

96,000 operations were canceled in nine months

Between January and September, 96,000 fewer operations were planned in public hospitals, writes Jornal de Notícias (JN). In other words, the pandemic resulted in a 22% decrease in surgeries performed in those nine months, according to the National Health Service (SNS) portal.

This Wednesday, an order signed by Health Minister Marta Temido issued an order to suspend non-urgent NHS activity in November, which “by its nature or clinical priority does not pose a life risk to users”. shows the shipment.

The private sector is already being asked to support the NHS.