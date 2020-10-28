The Paraíba Black Artists Forum publishes an income statement

The Forum of Black Artists in Paraíba has started the publication of the notice of the João Balula Prize, which sets out positive and remedial measures that guarantee workers and workers in the black-and-black culture awards and emergency income, as well as the preservation of spaces , Groups and collectives contribute on the outskirts of João Pessoa, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The main focus is on traditional black culture and African origins, but other languages ​​such as audiovisual media and dance are also considered. The announcement was a proposal to the Cultural Foundation of João Pessoa (Funjope) and is guaranteed by quotas in the Aldir Blanc law.

“This announcement is an achievement by artists and workers of black culture through quotas in the Aldir Blanc Act. For individual artists, agents and cultural workers, groups and collectives of blacks who work in the capital Paraíba, there will be around one million reais, which will be distributed in 325 prizes, ”the announcement said.

:: PB: Black artists set up a forum to demand access to the Aldir Blanc law ::

The funds will be invested by Funjope, with an impact of R $ 1 million from the National Culture Fund, which will be transferred to the City Culture Fund.

Jinarla Pereira, actress and member of the forum, highlights the cut for black culture: “The announcement is aimed at all black people and is also intended to provide light, evidence and appreciation for people who work on the periphery and work on black culture . The announcement is very broad as it covers all segments of Afro entrepreneurs, electricians, train drivers, hairdressers, representatives of the cultural community, as well as masters and teachers. The main focus is on traditional black culture and African origins, but other languages ​​such as audiovisual media and dance are also considered. And we understand that there are certain languages ​​that are not in the Aldir Blanc law, such as the hip hop movement, and in this announcement we are including them, ”she says.

The public consists of cultural workers who are involved in the production chain in the artistic and cultural field: technicians, curators, workshops, groups from the hip hop movement, Afro-Entrepreneurship Fair, Capoeira, music.

Also included are happiness, Afro-Brazilian cuisine, black street art, theater, music, dance, black audiovisual media, black orality and black writing, popular practices in forgetting and spreading African descent, circuses, film clubs, cultural centers, culture, memory and heritage, Community libraries, popular culture (Carnival, São João), bookstores, publishers, bookstores, photography, painting, fashion, design, handicrafts, poetry and Cordell literature, including languages ​​and expressions of the culture of peripheral resistance.

Registrations

The application deadline is October 15 to November 30. To register, you must first go to the jpculturajoaopessoa.pb.gov.br platform and then fill in the attachments contained in the tender notice 004/2020. The third step is to attach all the documents required for the notification and send them to the email: [email protected]

Interested parties can follow the forum’s page on Instagram: @forumartistaspretanapb. For more information, Funjope provided guidance on the call for proposals at the Foundation’s headquarters and at Casa da Pólvora by using the numbers (83) 98654.3111 and (83) 98645.8547.

There will also be shifts on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Citizenship Reference Center (CRC) in Mangabeira. Telephone 3214.1094

The organizations Balaio Nordeste (in the historical center) and Casa de Cultura IAO (in the neighborhood of Valentina) will also arrange orientation appointments.

Addresses

ILO House of Culture

Joint efforts to provide guidance and registration for the João Balula Award announcement – every Friday

Location: Avenida Natal, S / N – Planalto Boa Esperança municipality, Valentina district

Opening times: morning (from 9 a.m.) and afternoon (arrival by 5 p.m.)

Telephone numbers: (83) 98834.9671 and (83) 3241.9937

Cultural association Balaio Nordeste

Phones for planning: (83) 3021.3165

(83) 98713.6690 (whattsap)

Address: Av. Maciel Pinheiro, 32nd Varadouro. Opening times: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (by phone by appointment).

