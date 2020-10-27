The parliament confirms two infected MPs, one inconclusive and four isolated – Executive Digest

Parliament reported today that it was informed of the existence of two MPs who tested positive for the new coronavirus, one with an inconclusive test that is being repeated and four others in prophylactic isolation, as determined by health officials.

Lusa interviewed the General Secretary of the Assembly of the Republic today after the online newspaper Observador reported the existence of a MP with covid-19 on Monday, which would have been the first confirmed case of an elected MP.

“So far only two MPs have been reported to this office who have tested positive for covid-19. They are fine with constipation symptoms in their respective homes, ”said Parliament’s Secretary General’s office today.

In response to Lusa, it is added that “in addition to the MPs mentioned, there is one MP who is asymptomatic and has had an inconclusive test so it must be repeated” and “four MPs in prophylactic isolation as determined by the health authorities, all without symptoms ”.

“All reported situations are monitored by the Medical and Nursing Office of the Assembly of the Republic,” read the same answer.

When asked whether the presence of these cases will determine additional precautionary measures in the plenary sessions – the state budget in general will be voted on Wednesday – the Secretary General replied that “no additional measures are foreseen”.

The voting process of the state budget will not change either, as voting is done by bank as usual, not by name.

For this reason, the absence of these MPs will not result in the foreseeable approval of the state budget for 2021 with votes in favor of the PS, with abstentions from the PCP, PAN, the Greens and the two unregistered MPs. You will vote against PSD, BE, CDS-PP, Chega and IL.

Since March, the Assembly of the Republic has taken exceptional measures to prevent the pandemic, such as, in a first phase, reducing the number of plenary sessions and currently reducing the number of MPs in the meeting room at one time.

The use of a mask is also mandatory for everyone circulating in parliament – with the exception of deputies in the floor, in the front row or on the platform – and since mid-October the temperature has continued to be measured for all those entering the assembly of the republic .

According to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), Portugal has had at least 2,371 deaths related to Covid-19 in 124,432 confirmed cases of infection.

The Covid-19 disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus discovered in Wuhan, a city in central China, in late December 2019.