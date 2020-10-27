The patient dies after a fire in the Bonsucesso Hospital (RJ)

A 42-year-old patient named Núbia da Silva Rodrigues, who was hospitalized at the Federal Hospital of Bonsucesso (HFB) in the northern zone of Rio de Janeiro in a severe condition with Covid-19, died after being killed during the fire that caused the Building hit, one had been transferred by the health unit this Tuesday (27).

According to Carlos César Assef, assistant coordinator at HFB, the woman would be taken to the Ronaldo Gazolla city hospital, but she did not resist. According to the unit’s management, 162 patients were removed from the building one after the other until the fire department arrived. A tire repair shop served as the basis for first aid for the rescued.

Historical

The newspaper O Dia reported Tuesday (27) that the Secretary for Civil Defense and General Commander of the Fire Brigade, Leandro Monteiro, said that the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital had two reports and two reports of violations by firefighters and had not certified the inspection of the company. According to the report, Monteiro announced that he had already requested a meeting with HFB management, stressing that he “could not ban a 600-bed hospital amid the pandemic”.

In addition to warning about civil defense, the Public Defender’s Office (DPU) warned of the risk of fire in the hospital complex in December last year. At the time, defense attorney Daniel Macedo pointed out that the federal health unit’s transformers were working with overheating.

The federal police have already called the expert to check the causes of the fire. So far the information is that the fire started in the basement of the main building called Building One.

HFB is the largest public hospital in the state of Rio de Janeiro in terms of general monthly visits. The department has approximately 15,000 outpatient consultations, 1.3,000 hospital stays, 1.2,000 emergency visits, and 120,000 laboratory tests and five thousand imaging tests.

