The Popular Libraries Network is launched in book week

In the past four years, Brazil has lost more than 4.6 million readers, according to the Portraits of Reading survey in Brazil. To reverse this scenario and encourage reading, campaigns are being mobilized for Book Week. This Saturday (24) the Popular Libraries Network will be launched. The network is an initiative of the Hands Solidary Campaign PE and Periferia Viva and seeks to collect books for use in popular libraries. The inauguration will take place at 11 a.m. in the Armazém do Campo Recife (downtown Recife).

The Paulo Freire Popular Library is on the program for Saturday and is receiving book donations. Local writers, the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST), the Armazém do Campo and related campaigns will be present. In addition, a poetic prose is presented. In the next few days, popular libraries will also open in the outskirts of Recife and the metropolitan area.

About 500 books are already guaranteed through Rede’s partner, Editora Expressão Popular. The first installed libraries will receive donations on National Book Day, October 29th. The publisher also has a national solidarity campaign on the internet to support the donation of books and “militant rucksacks”, bags full of revolutionary works.

The editor’s coordinator, Carlos Bellé, emphasizes the importance of reading the world and knowing reality so that we can understand why things are happening. “We use the books as political symbolism, as work that materializes ideas and that everyone has to access. And the book in a certain way enables you to develop other activities from it. which says that education is an act of love, ”he explains.

To strengthen distance collection, you can work with us through the Expressão Popular website or by email: [email protected]

How do I donate?

If you want to donate books, you can go to the Paulo Freire Library – headquarters in Armazém do Campo. Books can come from different fields of knowledge, such as sociology, history, philosophy and literary works, especially those that stimulate social reflection, the organization of the population and the commitment to a better world.

