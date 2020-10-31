The Portuguese are saving three times less today than in the 70s and 80s – society

The Portuguese are saving three times less today than they were 30 or 40 years ago, with household savings as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP), half of the savings seen in Germany, France or Sweden, Pordata said this Friday.

The Pordata statistics – the database of the Francisco Manuel dos Santos Foundation – were published on the occasion of World Savings Day, which is celebrated today. She indicates that the 2019 savings (preliminary data) amounted to 7.0% of disposable income. by individuals (families and charities serving families) in Portugal.

This percentage is slightly above the 6.8% of 2018, but is well below the 19.3% registered in 1989 and 22.3% in 1979.

As a percentage of GDP, household savings in Portugal (4.9% in 2019 and 4.7% in 2018, preliminary data) account for around half of savings in countries such as Germany, France, Sweden and the Netherlands. this value varies between 8.2% and 11.4%.

Out of the 24 countries that reported data in 2018, only one country saw negative savings: Greece with -1.2%.

According to Pordata, the current percentage of individual savings in relation to GDP in Portugal is “much lower than it was in the 1970s” when this indicator reached 24% (1972), compared to 18.4% in 1979 and 4.4% in 1960.

Indeed, the ’70s and 80s were the ones when savings were higher either as a percentage of GDP or as a percentage of disposable income, he says.

In contrast, “never private consumption.” [que mede os gastos dos particulares, desde as contas da casa à compra de um novo automóvel] was so high “in Portugal.

In 2019 this indicator exceeded 132,699.6 million euros, exceeding the maximum of 128,810.7 million euros reached in 2018. Although data are not available for 2019, in 2018 more than half of disposable income was spent on essential goods such as food (20%), housing (18%) and transportation (16%).

Given the low savings rate, the Pordata statistics also show that last year one in three (33%) in Portugal “was unable to cope with unexpected expenses”, a figure that is slightly above the EU average. to 27, which was 31%.

“For people with incomes below the poverty line – exactly – that percentage rises to 64% in Portugal, and while this is the case at much lower levels, 27% of people above the poverty line cannot cope with unexpected expenses without it.” Borrow “.

The data published by Pordata during World Savings Day also show that the average equivalent income in Portugal in 2018 was 12,785 PPS (according to the English “purchasing power standard”, a fictitious currency that means “standard purchasing power parity”). “in Portuguese), which placed the country 20th in the” ranking “of EU27 countries.

First came Luxembourg (38,253 PPS) and finally Romania (7,311 PPS).

If the same values ​​were taken into account in euros, Portugal would have an equivalent average income of 11,063 euros in 2018, i.e. 922 euros per month.

In Portugal, households with a lower equivalent income are those consisting of an adult with at least one child (10,422 PPS per year, 2019), which is the country where this household lives when compared to Austria, for example, with higher disposable income the difference is almost 9,000 PPS per year.

For the household with the highest disposable income in Portugal – that of two adults with at least one 65 years of age and older – the difference is even larger: PPS 12,793 (Austria 27,327 PPS and Portugal 14,534 PPS).

Pordata statistics also indicate that immigrants in Portugal sent 478.4 million euros abroad in 2019, with Brazil being the main destination country (representing 50.1% of remittances from immigrants), followed by Brazil China (8.4 %).

In 2019 emigrants sent a total of 3,645.2 million euros to Portugal, with France being the most important country of origin with 1,093.5 million euros (30%), followed by Switzerland with 988.7 million euros (27.1%).

Last year was also the year in which Portugal had deposited the most money on order since 2003 (62,660 million euros compared to 26,481 million euros in 2003), while 2013 was the year with the most time deposits (101,714 million euros). Euro).

2019 was also the year that the lowest interest rate on time deposits was hit since 2003 (0.16% versus a maximum of 3.83% in 2008), while overnight deposits hit the lowest rates in 2017 and 2017 Recorded in 2018 (0.01% compared to a maximum of 0.25% in 2003).

According to Pordata, it was back in 2019 when “records were broken for corporate deposits”, with deposits to be paid to companies reaching a maximum of 35,439 million euros (2012 at least 12,161 million euros) and the amounts to be set at least since 2003 (a maximum of 24,989 million euros in 2010).