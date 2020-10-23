The Portuguese Army starts a decontamination mission in Paços de Ferreira due to the development of the Covid-19 society

This Friday, the Portuguese Army launched a decontamination mission in Paços de Ferreira in response to the positive cases of Covid-19 discovered at Lar António Barbosa in Santa Casa da Misericórdia in Paços de Ferreira.

The information was relayed by the Army Chief of Staff’s office, who says the operation will be progressive.

“In this first phase, the second floor of about 2,000 m3 was decontaminated. 31 army soldiers were engaged in the tasks of preparing rooms, equipment, physical security and protecting the health of the military. The decontamination operation took about 2 hours after 20 liters of BIODECON solution developed, tested and manufactured by the Portuguese Army. After the necessary conditions for the continuation of the mission are met, a new phase of decontamination of the rooms begins “, you can read if in the note.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Portuguese Army, with its various skills, has supported 882 units represented in 263 municipalities.

It is recalled that Paços de Ferreira has recorded 753 new cases of coronavirus in the last four days. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the community has registered 2547 infected people, said Mayor Humberto Brito.