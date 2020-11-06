The Portuguese Cup game Sacavenense-Sporting is played at the National Stadium – Football

The game between Sacavenense and Sporting from the third round of the Portuguese Football Cup will be played on November 23 at the National Stadium in Oeiras. This Friday was announced.

In a message on the social network Facebook, Sacavenense, who fights in the Portuguese championship, says that the game with Sporting will be played in the national stadium without the presence of an audience and will be televised.

In this third round of the Portuguese Cup, the first to be played by teams from the I League, FC Porto, holders of the cup, will play at Fabril do Barreiro on November 22nd.

Last edition finalist Benfica will travel to Paredes in an early game on November 21 at 21:15 in the Portuguese championship.