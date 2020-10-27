The Portuguese embassy in Italy is declining. Note that the recommended return has been removed – Executive Digest

The Portuguese Embassy in Italy withdrew the notice posted on its website urging Portuguese residents to “return to Portugal quickly, including tourists and students on exchange programs” in the country.

In light of this change, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Público noted that “the consular notice published on the website of the embassy in Rome does not anticipate any national or European decision that has since been withdrawn”.

It is recalled that the Portuguese Embassy in Italy recommended temporarily returning to Portugal to the Portuguese who are temporarily in the country due to the “drastic increase in the number of infections caused by Covid-19” and the “unpredictability of the development of the pandemic” . .

“Given the volatility of the current context and the risk of a sudden return to widespread restriction, border closure and suspension of flights between European countries, the Embassy advises Portuguese citizens staying in Italy on temporary stays, including tourists and students in exchange programs, to return to Portugal quickly, at the risk of being stranded on Italian territory without the chance of benefiting from the support of local or national authorities, ”warns the embassy.

Last Thursday, I had already advised against traveling to the country. “It should be considered carefully at this stage to make non-essential trips to Italy, including tourism, that are not recommended,” warned the embassy.

The Italian authorities have decided on a state of emergency until January 31 of next year to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

As of October 8, 2020, the use of a mask indoors outdoors is mandatory across Italy. Anyone who does not adhere to it risks a fine of between 400 and 1000 euros.

The curfew has also been introduced in the Lombardy, Campania and Lazio regions, including their respective capitals Milan, Naples and Rome.