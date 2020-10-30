The possibility of privatizing SUS sparked a popular response: “The

President Jair Bolsonaro experienced the worst effects of a government act following the publication of Decree 10,530, which paved the way for private corporations to manage basic health units. The idea was so badly received that Bolsonaro had to return. According to the O Globo newspaper, with data from the consulting firm Arquimedes, more than 98% of mentions on the matter were negative.

The response movement came from entities, public health movements, and parliamentarians, but it didn’t stop there. The hashtag #DefendaoSUS appeared in posts by influencers, artists and personalities. Actress Taís Araújo, rapper Emicida, singer Anitta and humorist Gregório Duvivier are on the list of those who have joined the choir in defense of the Unified Healthcare System.

In a live broadcast on Instagram do Brasil de Fato, doctor Reinaldo Gaspar da Mota, a member of the National Network of Doctors and People’s Doctors and professor at the UFMT, stated that the reactions are an example of the fact that the Brazilian people are silent about no intention of dismantling of the SUS.

“What he does will go down in history as one of the worst absurdities of the worst government the country has ever had. And of course the people pay attention to it.”

Thirty years: SUS withstands structural challenges, dismantles government and is pandemic

People realize the need to stop

During the conversation, Reinaldo stressed that the fact that the decree paves the way for privatization from basic health units shows the lack of commitment to the most vulnerable populations.

“Obviously, this has serious consequences if we are not attentive and not looking for appropriate answers. The answer comes either in the political arena, in the union arena, within the universities. People are realizing that we have to stop.”

Bolsonaro revoked the decree hours after it was published, given the dire effects the text had. Without the involvement of the Ministry of Health, the decision was only signed by the President himself and the Minister for Economic Affairs, Paulo Guedes.

Also read: The campaign calls for a national mobilization against the risk of a loss of R $ 30 billion in healthcare in 2021

The expert assesses that an attempt is being made to test the limits of what society will accept from the government. “This is a war tactic, as if everything was war and the Brazilian people want peace.”

According to him, trying to get the text through at precisely a pandemic moment requires the population to remain vigilant. “It could come back,” he warns.

Is there a president coming to take care of health, to degrade health?

“We have to put our feet on the ground. Not only our vote is important, but also our participation, our voice, our dialogue. To understand that there are interests on the part of the capital and that it is time to turn things around. “

The professor sums up: “This change comes at a time of threat. The Brazilian people are in a time of vulnerability, more than 158,000 dead, within a pandemic that is devastating us and making us very insecure. A president comes who should Do I take care of my health, reduce my health? That is absurd! “

Number of Covids in Brazil

According to the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), 158,969 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 in Brazil by Wednesday (29). 513 deaths were confirmed in one day. The total number of contaminated patients is 5,494,376 and 26,106 new patients have been registered in the last 24 hours alone.

What is the new coronavirus?

It is an extensive family of disease-causing viruses in both animals and humans. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the different types of viruses can cause respiratory infections in humans, ranging from colds like Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) to more severe crises like Acute Respiratory Syndrome Severe (SARS). The most recently discovered coronavirus causes Covid-19 disease.

How can you help those in need?

The campaign “We will need everyone” is a solidarity action by the Frente Brasil Popular and the Frente Povo Sem Medo. The platform was created to help people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the organizers, the aim is to create visibility and strengthen cooperation initiatives among the population.

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas

