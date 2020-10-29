The possible state of emergency is proposed by another sovereign body, says Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa – Politics

The President of the Republic confirmed on Thursday that the next steps in the fight against Covid-19 also depend on the parties and that a possible return to the state of emergency will take place “on the proposal of another sovereign body”.

When asked by journalists on the veranda of the Palácio de Belém in Lisbon, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said he shared legal concerns about restrictive rights measures and believed that “the government will take all these observations into account and try to find the way” . in the ongoing “reflection process”.

“And the President of the Republic will accompany this, because the President of the Republic must definitely enact laws and statutes, if applicable. If a state of emergency were to come again, he would have to determine the state of emergency and take the initiative, even if that were to happen was proposed by another sovereign body, “he added.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said he met the Prime Minister in the audience on Wednesday and that he “learned about the government’s initial ideas” but noted that “it still depends on the opinion of all parties” what is heard from António Costa on Friday.

“Don’t forget one little detail: it is that measures that have to go through parliament have to go through parliament, that is, they have to be approved by parliament, whether laws are another type of measure,” he stressed .

According to the head of state, when taking action, “one always takes into account rights, freedoms and guarantees on the one hand, and life and health on the other,” and “continues to try to determine the measures that must be taken” systems that exist “in the Portuguese constitutional and legal system .

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa stressed the importance of supporting “political parties that have a seat in parliament” in order to approve certain measures without giving a specific example.

According to the President of the Republic, this “necessary parliamentary consensus” took place in a state of emergency and there was a lot at the beginning, a little less on the first renewal and a little less on the second renewal “.

On the other hand, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa defended that the measures must be accepted by public opinion, which depends on “people realizing after their imprisonment and concerns about unemployment, wages and the situation” economically and socially whether yes or no, there is no longer any reason to hasten the protection of life and health “.

The head of state also mentioned that the government already knows the ideas and proposals of the facilities it has received in the last few days at the Palace of Belém, adding: “Let’s see what the government can come up with by decision next Saturday for the day after tomorrow the next weeks “.

The President of the Republic compared the start of the Covid-19 epidemic in Portugal to the current moment and the measures taken at each stage, saying that “the testing capacity has increased significantly” and that “today we have the exact idea of ​​the number” infected by the community and the communities where intervention is most needed “.

“So there are various measures that seem less radical, less effective and less efficient, but are more targeted and surgical – at the time they were global measures,” he continued.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa came to the conclusion that “in theory, global measures are always a hypothesis in the case of a global situation, expressed homogeneously”, but currently does not occur in Portugal: “There are no equal situations between municipalities. There are regions of the continent, who have a completely different situation than other regions. It is the reality “.