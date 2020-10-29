The preliminary draft Banking Code is currently being publicly consulted. These are the new guidelines – Executive Digest

The Banco de Portugal (BdP) has publicly consulted the preliminary draft of the banking code until December 4th, the regulator announced this Thursday.

The focus of this preliminary draft lies from the beginning on the replacement of the general regime of credit institutions and financial companies, the systematisation and updating of its rules in the light of the needs of the current banking system, “the accumulated supervisory experience, the reflection in the book Branco on the regulation and supervision of the financial system as well as the concerns and recommendations of the parliamentary commission of inquiry expressed in recent years, ”explains the bank.

It also points out the need to combine several special regulations that are currently distributed in a single legal text in order to facilitate the application of the provisions in question, as well as the implementation of European directives with regard to the so-called “banking package” (CRD V and BRRD II) and partly the Investment Firms Directive.

Interested parties should email their submissions to regulacao@bportugal.pt by December 4, 2020 using the standard file in Appendix III. The BdP will publish a synthesis report on the results of this public consultation and submit the revised preliminary draft of the Banking Code to the government.

What news does the Banking Activity Code bring?

Given that “a full review of the general banking legal system in Portugal is needed, taking into account the extent of the changes to be introduced, the BdP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, believes that the best way to proceed is to to replace the general regime of credit institutions and financial companies – in force since 1993 and gradually changed – with a new diploma: the Banking Activity Code.

If the preliminary draft is approved by the legislator, it will allow the reorganization and updating of the Portuguese legal banking regime in order to promote the resilience of the banking system, strengthen the instruments of internal governance, increase transparency and reduce conflicts of interests in the In the context of the activities of credit institutions and the strengthening of the supervisory authority’s intervention capacity, ”he explains.

Thus the most important innovations are:

New system: the banking code of activity is organized more coherently and intuitively according to the life cycle of the institutions.

Electronic processing: In the area of ​​administrative and administrative procedures, rules are proposed for electronic processing and notification of interested parties by electronic means in order to simplify their processing and to help improve efficiency and reduce contextual costs.

Oversight measures and transparency towards the regulator: The rules on oversight measures are being reviewed to make them clearer for regulated companies. An explicit principle of transparency is laid down in front of the supervisor, which includes the transparency of the groups’ structures of participation.

Reformulation of the regime governing the culture and governance of institutions: issues of organizational culture, corporate governance, the appropriateness of the members of the management and supervisory bodies, internal procedures and remuneration practices and guidelines are reorganized, reviewed, strengthened and dealt with on an integrated basis From a supervisory point of view, specific rules for questions of conduct are also established;

Conflicts of Interest and Related Parties: Issues related to conflicts of interest are dealt with in an integrated manner. A related party transaction regime is in place. Existing regimes are becoming more demanding. It is also proposed to ban the self-placement of non-professional investors, as well as a ban on lending by institutions to all types of investors for the purchase of their own financial instruments.

Cross-border transactions: It is forbidden to conduct transactions with companies domiciled in non-cooperating countries, with institutions being obliged to check, before carrying out a transaction, that the transmission of the information necessary for the exercise to the Banco de Portugal is not impeded. Banco Portugal would have the power to intervene if such obstacles existed. It is also suggested that institutions be required to ensure that their subsidiaries or branches in a third country are self-sufficient in terms of liquidity.

Preliminary Freezing of Voting Rights and Determination to Sell Qualifying Holdings: It is proposed that Banco de Portugal should temporarily block the voting rights of a qualified participant, thereby strengthening the manager’s ability to intervene in urgent situations. It is also suggested that the Banco de Portugal, if the institution is at risk, set all or part of the sale of qualifying holdings.

Combating illegal financial activities: the regime to prevent and combat illegal financial activities will be tightened and implemented, expressly providing for a number of powers that would allow the Banco de Portugal to act in good time to prevent its development activity;

Financial Credit Institutions: Financial Credit Institutions no longer exist as one type of credit institution and a procedure is established for their rapid conversion into financial companies.

Unique type of financial company: A unique type of financial company is introduced, the minimum share capital of which is staggered depending on the authorized object, similar to what is already the case with payment institutions. Separate regulations for current financial lending companies are also included in the preliminary draft of the Banking Code.