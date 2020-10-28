The President of the Porto Metropolitan Area wants the state of emergency to fight the Covid-19 society

The President of the Porto Metropolitan Area (AMP) said this Wednesday that he wanted the government to pass a state of emergency and generalize measures to combat Covid-19 “across the country” in a “coherent and homogeneous” manner.

“At this moment it is difficult to defend anything other than a state of emergency. There has to be legal and legal coverage to take substantial action. This will not be solved by miraculous measures. Measures in certain communities are not feasible. We have regional ones and regional dependencies daily commute, “said Eduardo Vítor Rodrigues, AMP leader.

Eduardo Vítor Rodrigues, who is also the mayor of Vila Nova de Gaia in the Porto district, recalled that “the measures taken today have no immediate effect”, hence the “urgency” to “move forward quickly”.

“The numbers we are getting are not a surprise. It was very clear that we had a very worrying development. The territorialized view of the numbers has meant that we always follow the loss. This is serious enough, including in certain areas Population groups are involved where no phenomenon is known, “he defended.

Eduardo Vítor Rodrigues admitted that the north of the country currently has a “very worrying” rate of infection from the new coronavirus, criticizing the “changes in measures due to cyclical moments” and calling for “national efforts”.

“Even to realize that we have reached a moment of gravity that cannot be mitigated by municipal or metropolitan measures,” he emphasized.

Eduardo Vítor Rodrigues defended changes in communication about the Covid-19, recalling that “people are exhausted having information that is sometimes contradicting”.

The Mayor believes that the guardianship should consider “reducing the intensity of DG Health press conferences”.

“More targeted communication, more precise information and more homogeneous speech are required. We ask people who do not go to cemeteries on Believers’ Day, and then we have 30,000 people who follow Formula One races. We had the public return yesterday.” to football stadiums [referindo-se ao FC Porto-Olympiacos para a Liga dos Campeões que decorreu no Estado do Dragão]. Maybe it’s fair, but maybe it could have happened sooner and it comes at the worst possible time for the meaning it represents, “he mused.

Urge companies to increase boarding and alighting delays, repeat opening times of street shopping and malls, and close universities and secondary schools for “at least 15 days” to “remove young people from public transport and public roads” are some of the measures the Mayor of Gaia says are “urgent”.

On Lusa, Eduardo Vítor Rodrigues added the idea of ​​asking sports clubs to suspend training activities for 15 days “because” there is no point in closing schools and introducing distance learning when parents, children and technicians then go backwards, “he said .

“All of the measures I propose have prior consultation with the bodies that manage the process on the ground,” he underlined.

The chairman of the Porto District Civil Protection Commission, Marco Martins, presented a proposal to the government today to put the district under curfew due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the area.

Speaking to the Lusa News Agency, Marco Martins said he had spoken to most of the district’s mayors and that everyone agreed that “more serious action is needed, but action that balances public health and the economy.”

Experts today warned the northern region could hit 7,000 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection next week.

Having heard from Lusa, they said there are “multiple parishes” on a “similar level” to the three in Tâmega and Sousa, where more restrictive measures were imposed on Friday.

Matosinhos City Council announced on Tuesday that shopping malls would close at 9:00 p.m. and urged the government to take “action” for AMP’s communities.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused more than 1.1 million deaths worldwide since December last year, including 2,371 in Portugal.