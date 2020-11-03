The President of the Republic promulgates a new version of the Citizenship Law – Politics

The President of the Republic this Tuesday approved the new version of the Parliamentary Diploma amending the Law on Citizenship, whereas “he generally accepts the recommendations of the previous version”, which he vetoed in August.

According to a notice published on the website of the Presidency of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa welcomes “the new version of the Decree of the Assembly of the Republic, which generally accepts the recommendations of the previous version, submitted and returned without promulgation.” to the Assembly of the Republic on August 21, the decree was promulgated “.

The new version of this diploma was approved on October 2nd with votes in favor of PS, BE, PCP, PAN, PEV and unregistered MPs Joacine Qatar Moreira and Cristina Rodrigues, votes against PSD, CDS-PP, Chega ea abstention from the liberal Initiative.

Before this vote, the vice-president of the socialist bank Constança Urbano de Sousa said that the PS would “fully comply” with the objections that were the origin of Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s veto.

When he vetoed the first version of this diploma on August 21, the head of state referred to the “exemption from the application of the generic regime for couples linked by marriage or de facto union with common children whose children are the Have Portuguese citizenship “. .

“It seems politically unfair to me because it is disproportionate to discriminate against couples without children and especially couples with children who are of Portuguese nationality but are not children of one another,” he mused.

According to the head of state, “the material presumption of greater cohesion or greater stability for couples with children and for them with children of Portuguese nationality” has “gone too far”.

“It is clearly the case when there are children or children who are Portuguese nationals but are not with the couple. Even couples without children who in many cases cannot have them,” he added.