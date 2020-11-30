The Prix Goncourt goes to Hervé Le Tellier

The works of Hervé Le Tellier appear in more than 20 countries, including Germany. He won the coveted Prix Goncourt with his book about an incredible event that changed the lives of hundreds of people.

Paris (dpa) – The Prix Goncourt French literary prize goes this year to the author Hervé Le Tellier. The 63-year-old received the coveted French literary prize for “L’Anomalie,” the jury announced in Paris on Monday.

The book is about a crazy event that turns the lives of hundreds of passengers on a flight from Paris to New York upside down.

Le Tellier has published more than 20 works, including short stories, poems and essays, many of which have appeared in German. For example, the autobiographical novel “All happy families” and “Me and the president. A novel of letters ». “L’Anomalie”, a mixture of thriller, human comedy and science fiction, will be released in German by Rowohlt.

The writer belongs to the Oulipo group, founded in 1960, a group of international authors who submit their works to formal constraints. They want to expand the language through new self-imposed spellings. The Prix Goncourt has only a symbolic 10 euros, but above all it increases sales. It has been awarded since 1903.

The Prix Renaudot, awarded at the same time, went to Marie-Hélène Lafon for “Histoire du fils” (German: The story of the son). The 58-year-old tells the story of a child born to an unknown father. Lafon is also one of the established contemporary writers in France.

Both prizes were originally supposed to be awarded on November 10th. In protest at the crown-related closure of bookstores in late October, the awards were canceled. From November 28, all shops in France, with the exception of restaurants and bars, can reopen according to strict health regulations.