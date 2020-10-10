The prosecutor wants the CBV and STJD to explain the complaint

The federal prosecutor wants the Brazilian Volleyball Federation (CBV) and the Supreme Court of Sports Justice (STJD) to explain the complaint against the player Carol Solberg, who spoke out against the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, at the end of a game on the National Circuit. On September 20, the beach volleyball athlete shouted “Fora Bolsonaro” in a live interview during the event after winning a bronze medal.

Carol Solberg was denounced on the basis of Articles 191 and 258 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD). The first of them alludes to compliance with competition rules: “Failure to comply or prevent compliance with general or specific competition rules”. And the second, on unsportsmanlike attitudes: “To adopt behaviors that violate sports discipline or ethics that are not characterized by the other rules of this Code of Unsportsmanlike Attitude”.

According to the order of the public prosecutor, however, such complaints are missing. According to the MEP, “it was not clear which regulation would have been specifically violated, which would enable an assessment of its conformity with the requirement contained in Article 3. 5th, inc. IV of the Constitution of the Republic (“the expression of thought is free, anonymity is forbidden”).

The Public Ministry is also questioning the differential treatment Carol would have been given in relation to what was used against the male court selection players who made the number of then-candidate Jair Bolsonaro after a game. There was no punishment for athletes, nor was a complaint filed at this point.

“However, there is one other element that deserves more attention. As also widely reported, two players from the Brazilian volleyball team celebrated the team’s victory in September 2018 by referring to the number of candidates for the presidency. There would have been no punishment and the photo would have been posted on the company’s website. The Supreme Federal Court of Justice has already ruled that basic rights apply to private relationships (RE 201819 / RJ), so the disciplinary activity of a sports association must comply with the principle of the isonomy to forbid unequal treatment, preferential treatment and persecution from others “.

On this basis, the public ministry CBV and STJD asks for the following explanations within ten days:

* which specific regulation (referring to the provision) would have been violated by the sportswoman CAROLINA SALGADO SOLBERG and which reasons apply for the restriction of freedom of expression in the sporting area by the company;

* How the company has acted or acted in relation to similar cases of political manifestation by athletes, particularly in September 2018, in which two players from the Brazilian volleyball team celebrate a team victory by referring to the number of candidates for the presidency ;;

* the amount of federal public funds from the Agnelo Piva Act that were received in the current year 2020 and whether the event of the “Brazilian Open Beach Volleyball Circuit” used such funds;

* to the SUPERIOR COURT OF SPORTS JUSTICE OF VOLLEYBALL (STJD), which will request within 10 (ten) days a full copy of the file of the athlete CAROLINA SALGADO SOLBERG as well as information on their processing. “

