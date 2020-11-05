The public ministry is investigating ministers Siza Vieira and João Galamba – Portugal

The Central Investigation and Criminal Measures Department (DCIAP), the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP), which specializes in combating the most complex criminal offenses, and a National Anti-Corruption Unit (UNCC) of the Judicial Police (PJ) are investigating several members of the socialist government under António Costa. Two of the suspects are the Minister for State, Economy and Digital Change, Pedro Siza Vieira, and the Deputy State Secretary for Energy, João Galamba. Both rulers are closely monitored by the judicial and police authorities, as they are part of the main target group of a criminal police, in which, among other things, indications of influence and corruption are investigated.

