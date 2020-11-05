The public prosecutor’s office is investigating Minister Siza Vieira and Foreign Minister João Galamba – Executive Digest

Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira and State Secretary for Energy João Galamba are under investigation by the Central Ministry of Investigation and Punitive Actions (DCIAP) for green hydrogen related to a project bringing together EDP, Galp, and REN for a possible investment in Sines, advance to Saturday.

The two rulers “are closely monitored by the judicial and police authorities as they are part of the group of main targets of a criminal investigation department, which is looking for signs of influence on peddling and corruption, among other things,” writes the magazine.

The investigation by the public prosecutor’s office will have started with a complaint, which warned above all the suspicion of giving preference to corporate groups as part of the national hydrogen strategy.

Several members of the Costa-led socialist government are under investigation, according to Saturday.

The government has funded projects of Community interest to be submitted to Brussels so that Portugal can apply for a European funding package for new green hydrogen projects.

One of them integrates EDV, Galp, REN, Martifer and the Danish company Vestas and aims to investigate a possible investment in a unit with up to 1 gigawatt of green hydrogen in Sinus.

According to Saturday, the criminal investigation is already at an advanced stage.