“The Question of Ideology” by Leandro Konder is restarted from

The book “The Question of Ideology” published in 2002 by the Brazilian philosopher Leandro Konder has been reissued. This time from the publishing house Expressão Popular, in order to bring the relevance of the term back to the center of the debate, especially in connection with the ideological concept elaborated by Karl Marx.

Today ideology is one of those terms whose meanings can vary greatly from dictionary to dictionary. It can be a set of values ​​that each individual uses to guide and understand their presence in the world – like the ideology that Cazuza wanted to live – or it can be a political orientation, like being left or right.

However, in recent years the term has been labeled with a derogatory bias. It is in the mouths of the leaders of the extreme right who qualify the entire left as ideological, as if ideology is an intrinsic and exclusive characteristic of those on the left.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is a clear example of this. In the opening speech on January 1, 2019, the retired captain promised to free the country from “ideological ties” and “ideological submission”, to fight against “gender ideology” and to pursue an economic policy without “bias”. ideological ”, which connects the term ideology with the leadership of the country by left-wing governments under the leadership of the Labor Party.

New senses

Ideology is a distorted way of knowing reality, that is, it does not lead to the truth, but to a version of it. According to Cristina Simões Bezerra, professor at the Faculty of Social Services of the Federal University Juiz de Fora (UFJF), this is the meaning given by the German Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels in the book “A Ideologia Alemã”.

“For a long time that was the sense of ideology, the extremely derogatory sense of saying that reality was being seen in the wrong direction. A wrong conscience, a biased way of knowing reality, ”Bezerra says.

It was only at the end of his life that Marx presented another meaning for the term ideology: a set of ideas that underlie an action, knowing that this scope is born out of reality itself.

“A series of ideas that were born from reality itself and go back to reality in order to be able to recognize and transform it. Even Marx and Engels have a positive sense of ideology by the end of their production ”, which is however developed by other authors such as the Italian philosopher Antonio Gramsci and Vladimir Lenin.

Watershed

According to Bezerra, Gramsci was a cornerstone of the term to gain once and for all a positive sense of the need to wage a clash of ideas that is part of the process of maintaining or transforming society.

There is a clash of ideologies in society, everyone in search of hegemony

“Be aware, build a cohesive set of ideas to help organize yourself. There, within the Marxist culture, within the Marxist perspective, a positive sense of ideology was gained, ”Bezerra explains. However, there is no difference between left and right. Again, ideology is seen as a coherent set of ideas that support the action of a group regardless of its political position.

Since the rise of National Socialism in Europe in the first half of the 20th century, the ideology has been understood as exclusively and exclusively left. “But Marxists never said that. You had said that ideology is a set of ideas that underlie a practice, but there is also a conservative ideology, there is also a Nazi ideology, “he explains.

“In other words, there is a struggle of ideologies in society, all in search of the hegemony of the social struggles that take place in this society.”

available

For Bezerra, these are ways of using the term ideology that demonstrate its meaning and that of today’s book by Leandro Konder, as ideology establishes certain practices, whatever they may be. From this perspective ideology has to do with the search for truth, which has existed since the Greeks: what is truth? Where do we find the truth? How does the truth materialize? With these and other questions, those who have just read Konder’s paper come to mind.

“We end this and other Leandro books with the feeling that he has provoked us. That’s why I always emphasize the term “question” and think about our reality. The reader leaves with more questions than answers because the reader questions their own reality and problematizes their own reality, ”concludes Bezerra.

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas